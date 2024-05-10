Eight cup final in one day at the 'Field of Dreams' in Whittlesey, League Cup Final wins for city girls sides
Regional Talent Centre (RTC) and Bourne Claret will contest the Under 12 League Cup Final after semi-final successes last weekend.
Bourne won 3-2 at Nene Valley thanks to two goals from Jude Smith and another from Frankie Fasulo, but the possibility of a final against clubmates Bourne Red disappeared as they went down in their last-four game 4-2 to RTC.
The scorers for the city side were Kai Orange (2), Joshua Cox and Kyron Williamson.
ICA Sports failed in their bid to reach the Under 14 League Cup Final as Clenchwarton won their semi-final tie 5-3 and Northside were beaten 5-0 by Boston in a Under 12 Hereward Cup semi-final.
Long Sutton confirmed an Under 14 Hereward Cup Final spot in style. They crushed March 7-2 in a semi-final with Makenzie Watson scoring four.
CUP FINAL SCHEDULE
10am: U11 Hereward Cup: Deeping Rangers v JFC Boston
10am: U13 Hereward Cup: Eunice v Hampton
10am: U14 Hereward Cup: Long Sutton v Sutton Bridge
Noon: U11 League Cup: Clenchwarton v Yaxley.
Noon: U12 Hereward Cup: Boston v Wisbech St Mary
2pm: U12 League Cup: Bourne Claret v RTC.
2pm: U13 League Cup: Park Farm v Spalding.
2pm: U14 League Cup: Park Farm v Clenchwarton.
Stamford sealed the Under 13 Division Three title with a 3-1 success in their final game against Stanground. That was enough to overhaul Orton Rangers who had finished their fixtures the previous week.
GIRLS FOOTBALL
Codie Steward scored twice as Girls United won the Cambs Girls Under 18 League Cup Final 3-2 against Newmarket at St Neots Town FC. Nell Rands scored the other goal for a team who are also second in the Under 18 League.
And Netherton United won the Cambs Girls Under 14 League Cup Final 1-0 against Coton at St Ives Town FC. Leah Mold scored the goal.