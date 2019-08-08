Early start on the Road to Wembley, Smith treble lifts Star, Tigers bounce back in style, Friend fires double hat-trick for March

Have your say

It’s an early start on the Road to Wembley for some local clubs on Saturday (August 10).

Peterborough Northern Star (away to Walsham le Willows), Deeping Rangers (away to Harborough), Pinchbeck United (away to Gorleston), March Town (home to Norwich United) and Holbeach United (home to Fakenham) are all in extra preliminary round action.

Star opened their United Counties Premier Division campaign with a superb 3-1 win over Pinchbeck in a Friday night clash.

Striker Craig Smith marked his second debut for the club with a hat-trick.

Title fancies Deeping Rangers had to work hard for their opening day 3-2 win at newly-promoted Lutterworth Town.

Deeping were 2-1 down midway through the second-half and required a 91st minute goal from Michael Simpson to seal the points. Jordan Macleod scored the other two goals.

Holbeach were given a first day flogging by top flight newcomers Loughborough University at Carter’s Park with the students running out 5-0 winners. But the Tigers responded in superb fashion on Tuesday night when recovering from 2-0 down to win 3-2 at Boston Town.

Josh Ford scored twice with Jack Smith grabbing a last-gasp winner.

Division One sides Bourne and Blackstones were both beaten at home, while Whittlesey Athletic picked up their first point from a 1-1 home draw with Lutterworth Athletic.

Jack Carter equalised for Whittlesey from the penalty spot. Whittlesey travel to Burton Park Wanderers on Saturday.

March Town have started the Thurlow Nunn Eastern Counties Division One North campaign season with a bang following an 8-1 rout of Leiston Reserves with a 1-0 win over Fakenham United.

Jack Friend scored six against Leiston.