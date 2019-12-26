Doncaster Rovers manager says his side were tactically spot on against an excellent Peterborough United team

Doncaster Rovers manager Darren Moore was thrilled his tactics were spot on in the 3-0 win over Peterborough United at the Weston Homes Stadium today (December 26).

Two goals from ex-Posh player Kieran Sadlier and another from Ben Whiteman delivered a 3-0 win for a Doncaster side who have been treading water for a most of the League One season.

“We were really pleased to get three points,” Moore told the Doncaster Free Press. “We know what an excellent team Peterborough are in this division. They carry a wonderful goal threat and they are a good team.

“They’re managed by Darren Ferguson, a good manager who sets them up in the right way and they’re a strong team.

“So to come here and put in a performance like we have done is really rewarding.

“We knew we had to be strong. We’ve been working on it over the last couple of days.

“We knew our distances had to be right, our off the ball work had to be right. I thought we tactically got it right.

“It’s not just about tactically getting it right though as the players have to carry out the performance and do their jobs and I thought everyone did that.

“We got the important first goal. When you come here you want to get the first goal because if they get it then they can run away with it on a fast pitch.

“Once we got the second goal, it took the game away from them and they had to come at us.”

Doncaster are up to 14th in League One, eight points behind fourth-placed Posh, but with three games in hand.