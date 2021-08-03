Difficult debut for Peterborough North End, scoring spree continued for Peterborough Sports, tough starts to come for Peterborough Northern Star and Deeping Rangers

Mark Jones scored four for Peterborough Sports at Biggleswade. Photo: James Richardson.

The city side were effectively beaten before they even arrived at CBS Norwich for a Thurlow Nunn Division One North match.

Players dropped out for a variety of reasons including an impending birth and another was delayed by a late train which in turn meant manager Tom Florence faced a mad dash to the ground as he was on pick-up duties.

Experienced campaigner Dan Fountain then tweaked a hamstring in the second minute before North End fell behind a few minutes later.

An equaliser from an errant backpass was then controversially ruled out before the hosts ran out 3-1 winners.

Alfie Webb claimed the North End consolation goal and once Florence calmed down after a stressful Saturday he was still feeling positive about the season ahead.

“We were well beaten and deservedly so,” Florence said. “It was a disappointing performance especially after playing so well throughout pre-season, but we were disrupted by unavailabilities and travel issues.

“I guess that’s life at this level. You will never get every player to every game.

“We will learn from what happened and we will get better. I never felt during the game that we were out of our depth. I heard CBS reckon they have a good chance of promotion this season so it could well be we have just played one of the better sides. I wouldn’t rule us out of a play off push if that’s the case.

“We have a home game next and if we can get a decent crowd in I’m sure that will help to drive the players on.”

North End host Needham Market Reserves at the Bee Arena on Saturday (August 14, 3pm) when Florence hopes to have a new signing available.

Only the champions of Division One North go up automatically, The next four finishers play-off for a second promotion spot.

**Peterborough Sports crushed Biggleswade United 10-0 in their latest goal-laden friendly on Saturday. Sports have now won seven out of seven friendlies scoring 36 goals and conceding just four. They are at Bishop’s Stortford tonight (August 3).

Mark Jones and Pierre Omombe scored four each with Jake Battersby and Josh McCammon also on target against lower level Biggleswade who stepped in to host Sports after Stamford AFC withdrew from a scheduled fixture because of a shortage of players.