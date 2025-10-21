Deeping Rangers Ladies win a cup thriller after a cracking comeback, joy and relief for Netherton United, merciless Stanground Cardea Sports and first wins for ICA Sports junior teams

Deeping Rangers Ladies celebrating their Cambs Womens League Cup success against South Lincs Swifts. Photo Jason Richardson

Deeping Rangers Ladies staged a cracking comeback before romping away with their LIncs County Cup tie against local rivals South Lincs Swifts.

The Cambs Division One side were 4-1 down early in the second-half to lower level opponents at the Haydon Whitham Stadium, but rallied to force a 4-4 draw and a period of extra time.

And Deeping powered home in the additional 30 minutes scoring four times without reply to win 8-4. Tia Vacca hit a hat-trick with Yasmin Green and Jemma Hill scoring twice apiece. An Ali Stokoe strike completed the Deeping scoring.

Spalding United also moved through with a less eventful 3-1 home win over Lincoln United’s Development team. Ava Smith, Tara Parker and Constance Onyinah scored their goals.

In the Hunts Cup Stanground Cardea Sports showed no mercy to their own Development team. Georgie Elsom scored five times and Emily Glensman claimed a hat-trick in a 16-0 victory.

Netherton United seized a welcome 2-1 win at Brackley in Division One South of the East Midlands League. It was a first win at this level after two heavy defeats for the city side with the goals arriving from Katie Steward and Hannah Murphy. Emma Searle was player-of-the-match and Netherton have now jumped out of the bottom two.

On the Cambs Girls League scene there were first wins of the season for ICA Sports Under 16s and Under 14s.

The older girls won their A Division game against Cambourne Town 3-0 with goals from Jessica Price, Isabella Young and Miri Jacombs.

The Under 14s beat Leverington 4-1 in a B Division contest. Annalise Horton scored twice with Alexa Stevens also on target and there was a first ICA goal for Charlotte Jacobs.

ICA Sports Juventus are joint-top of the Under 15A Division after a hard-fought 3-2 win at home to Cottenham United. The city girls took an early lead through Tallulah Chenery's header and dominated possession, but Cottenham were a threat on the break and went in 2-1 up at half-time.

ICA levelled in the second half through Emily Bale and won it in the last minute when Bale scored her second, bundling in after a brilliant save from the Cottenham ‘keeper.

Peterborough Sports have a perfect record at this level. They made it four wins in four games with a 5-0 victory over Cambridge City.

