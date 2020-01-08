Deeping Rangers into semi-final, great comeback win for Yaxley, but Peterborough Sports are beaten

Have your say

Deeping Rangers moved into the semi-finals of the United Counties League Cup with a cracking 2-1 win at Premier Division leadrs Shepshed Dynamo last night (January 7).

Shepshed have only lost one league match this season, but two goals from Cameron Johnson made a last-gasp Dynamo goal an irrelevance.

Deeping will play at Rothwell Corinthians in the semi-final.

Blackstones lost ground on the leaders in UCL Division One. Player-boss Lee Clarke fired Stones in front in the first-half, but they went down 2-1 at St Andrews. Whittlesey Athletic play at Huntingdon tonight (January 8)

Yaxley pulled off a fantastic comeback in Division One Central of the Southern League. They were 2-0 down at half-time at Barton Rovers, but goals from Joel Earps, Dan Jarvis and Sam Bennett gave Yaxley a second successive 3-2 win.

Jarvis has recently moved to Yaxley from Deeping.

But Peterborough Sports were beaten 2-0 at Barwell in a scruffy Premier Division match and dropped to fourth.

RESULTS

Tuesday, January 7

SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Premier Division Central: Barwell 2, Peterborough Sports 0

Division One Central: Barton Rovers 2, Yaxley 3 (Earps, Jarvis, Bennett).

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

League Cup quarter-final: Shepshed Dynamo 1, Deeping Rangers 2 (Johnson 2).

Division One: St Andrews 2, Blackstones 1 (Clarke).