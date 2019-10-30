Deeping Rangers chase the FA Vase dream again, back-to-back home games for Peterborough Sports

Deeping Rangers manager Michael Goode is backing his side to make another strong run in the FA Vase.

Last season the Clarets made a club record surge to the last 16 before losing to Exeter-based Willand Rovers on a mudheap of a pitch.

That strong showing meant Deeping were exempt from the competition until the second round stage this term and their first tie is against Eastern Counties League highfliers Stanway Rovers at the Hayden Whitham Stadium on Saturday (3pm).

“We got an exciting taste for this competition last season,” Goode said. “It was a fantastic run to the last 16 and I am convinced we would have performed better in the game at Willand if the playing surface had been better.

“Getting drawn at home is crucial in the Vase so I was delighted to get that for this weekend. We fancy our chances against anyone at our place, although Stanway are sure to be tough opponents.

“We’ve had some great battles with clubs from the Eastern Counties League over the years. We have usually come out on top, but the games have been tough and competitive and this one will be the same. If we can win this game there is no reason why we can’t go on another great run.”

Deeping, who head into the tie in second place in the United Counties Premier Division’ have injury doubts over Dan Banister and Tom Garlick.

Star Deeping player Jordan Mcleod has moved to higher-level Rushden & Diamonds.

Peterborough Sports have the ideal chance to climb up the Southern League Central Premier Division table with back-to-back home games against teams below them.

Sports are currently 14th, a position skewed by several games in hand thanks to success in cup competitions.

They tackle Stratford (Saturday, 3pm) and Lowestoft Town (Tuesday, November 5, 7.45pm) at the Bee Arena before returning to FA Trophy action against Whitby on Nvember 9, also at home.

FIXTURES

Saturday, November 2

FA VASE

Second round: Deeping Rangers v Stanway Rovers.

NORTHERN PREMIER LEAGUE

South East Division: Market Drayton v Wisbech, Spalding v Stamford.

SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Premier Central Division: Peterborough Sports v Stratford.

Division One Central: Yaxley v Thame.

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Holbeach v Peterborough Northern Star.

Division One: Rushden & Higham v Bourne, Wellingborough Whitworth v Blackstones, Whittlesey Athletic v harrowby United.