Deeping Rangers are Green for go in Division One and Women's FA Cup action for local teams on Sunday

Deeping Rangers Ladies celebrate one of Yasim Green's 4 goals against Cambridge City Development. Photo Jason Richardson

Yasmin Green scored all 4 goals as Deeping Rangers claimed their first win at Cambs Women Division One level.

Deeping won Division Two last season and proved they will compete at the higher level with a 4-1 victory over a Cambridge City Development team.

Newly-former Spalding United are also playing in this division and the first league game in their brief history finished 3-3 at Eaton Socon. Tara Parker (2) and Constance Onyinah scored the goals for Spalding.

Stanground Cardea Sports Reserves and Whittlesey Athletic are still waiting for their first wins of the Division Two season. The city side went down 3-2 at home to Biggleswade United Development despite goals from Georgia Newman and Shaima Ntambiy, while Amelia Roberts netted in Whittlesey’s 1-1 draw at Ely City.

Deeping Rangers Reserves won their opening Division Three game, 1-0 at Haverhill courtesy of an Ava Marshall goal.

Francesca Kavanagh and Zaiga Lacite scored in Stamford AFC’s 2-2 home draw with Rotherham United in the East Midlands Premier Division and Keira Swanson claimed a consolation goal for Stanground Cardea Sports in a 5-1 Division One reverse at Dunton & Broughton United.

Netherton United’s first game at this level proved to be a rude awakening as a depleted side crashed to an 8-0 defeat at Newport Pagnell.

There is FA Cup second qualifying round action for Netherton (home to Kirby Muxloe), Spalding United (home to Anstey Nomads), Stanground Cardea Sports (home to Lincoln City) and Stamford AFC (home to Brookside Athletic) this Sunday.

Nell Atkins (2), Tallulah Chenery, Annalise Horton and Emily Bale scored as ICA Sports won their first Under 15A Division fixture 5-0 at St Ives Rangers.

YOUTH LEAGUE

Elliott Feetham struck a hat-trick as Stamford AFC Reds won 5-2 at Yaxley on the opening day of the Peterborough Youth League Under 16 season. Harry Holdsworth and Logan McKay also scored.