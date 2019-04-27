Deeping finish a fine season in style and all the local non-league finishing positions

Deeping Rangers finished the United Counties Premier Division in style with a 1-0 home win over champions Daventry Town today (April 27).

Cameron Johnson scored the only goal of the game six minutes from time. It was Daventry’s first Premier Division defeat since October 6 - a run of 29 unbeaten matches - and a first away defeat of the season.

Deeping finished six points behind the champions and eight points clear of third.

Pinchbeck United finished fourth in their first season in the top flight despite losing their final game 2-1 at home to Oadby Town. Tom Edwards had fired Pinchbeck ahead, but the Knights can still land some silverware as they take on Godmanchester Rovers in the Hinchingbrooke Cup Final at Peterborough Northern Star FC on Wednesday (May 1).

Holbeach would have overtaken Pinchbeck with a final day win at Leicester Nirvana, but the match finished goalless and the Tigers finished fifth.

And it’s 16th place - out of 20 - for Peterborough Northern Star who were beaten 1-0 at home by Newport Pagnell today.

Blackstones finished an excellent fifth in Division One despite a 3-2 home defeat at the hands of runners-up Anstey Nomads and Bourne drew their final match at Bugbrooke St Michaels 1-1 to finish 13th.

Peterborough Sports clinched the Evo Stik Southern League Division One Central title last weekend and they finished their campaign with a 3-3 draw at North Leigh. Dion Sembie-Ferris (2) and Josh McCammon scored three goals in 10 second-half minutes to turn a 1-0 deficit into a 3-1 lead, but the home side fought back to pinch a point. Sports finished eight points clear of runners-up Bromsgrove Sporting.

Yaxley claimed a commendable 11th place in their first season at step four. Tom Waumsley (2) and Dan Cotton scored the goals in a final day 3-2 win over Kempston at the Decker Bus Arena.

In the Evo Stik Northern League Stamford AFC finished 11th, although they were crushed 6-0 in Cleethorpes in their final game today.

Wisbech Town lost 1-0 at home to champions Morpeth, but they stay up in their first shot at this level, finishing 17th.

Spalding United also survived in 18th place after a 0-0 draw at Belper.

March Town bagged a fine fourth-placed finish in the Thurlow Nunn Eastern Counties League Division One North. Two Craig Gillies goals secured a 2-1 win at Diss Town today.

RESULTS

Saturday. April 27

EVO STIK NORTHERN LEAGUE

East Division: Belper Town 0, Spalding Utd 0; Cleethorpes Town 6, Stamford 0; Wisbech Town 0, Morpeth Town 1.

EVO STIK SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Division One Central: North Leigh 3, Peterborough Sports 3 (Sembie-Ferris 2, McCammon); Yaxley 3 (Waumsley 2, Cotton), Kempston Rovers 2.

FUTURE LIONS UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Deeping Rangers 1 (Johnson), Daventry Town 0; Leicester Nirvana 0, Holbeach United 0; Peterborough Northern Star 0, Newport Pagnell Town 1; Pinchbeck United 1 (Edwards), Oadby Town 2.

Division One: Blackstones 2 (Simmons, Morley), Anstey Nomads 3, Bugbrooke St Michael 1, Bourne Town 1 (Randall); Rushden & Higham United 2, Huntingdon Town 1.

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One North: Diss Town 1, March Town United 1 (Gillies 2); Wisbech St Mary 1, Fakenham Town 4.