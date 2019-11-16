Deeping come from behind to close gap at the top, Yaxley hang on after an outstanding first half, Stamford are third, Gillies hat-trick for March

Deeping Rangers pulled off a brilliant come-from-behind win to move within nine points of United Counties Premier Division leaders Shepshed Dynamo today (November 16)

Second-placed Deeping fell 2-0 down at home to Harborough in the early stages before Scott Mooney and Matt Sparrow dragged them level by the break. Mooney then grabbed a winner two minutes after the re-start. Shepshed’s scheduled game was postponed.

Dan Cotton (blue) scored for Yaxley against Coleshill.

Holbeach United lost ground after floodlight failure caused their game at Oadby to be abandoned early in the second-half with the Tigers ahead through a Nick Jackson goal.

In Division One second-placed Blackstones lost for the second game in a row, 1-0 at home to Melton.

Yaxley are up to 11th in Division One Central of the Southern League after hanging on for a 3-2 win over Coleshill Town at the Decker Bus Stadium.

It was plain sailing in the first-half for the Cuckoos as goals from Dan Cotton, Dalton Bettles and Tom Waumsley saw them into a 3-0 lead.

Coleshill pulled a goal back early in the second-half and they made it 3-2 five minutes from time and five minutes after Ross Watson had been sent off, but Yaxley’s 10-men held on for the win in front of 92 spectators.

Stamford are up to third in the South East Division of the Northern Premier League after two goals from James Hicks and another from Harry Vince secured a 3-0 win at Market Drayton.

March Town are fifth in Division One North of the Eastern Counties League after a 5-0 duffing of Sudbury Reserves. Craig Gillies led the way with a hat-trick.

RESULTS

Saturday, November 16

SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Premier Central Division: Peterborough Sports 3 (Moreman. Lawlor, Jones), Bromsgrove Sporting 2.

Division One Central: Yaxley 3 (Cotton, Bettles, Waumsley), Coleshill Town 2.

Northern Premier League

South East Division: Kidsgrove 5, Wisbech 0; Market Drayton 0, Stamford AFC 3 (Hicks 2, Vince); Spalding United 0, Sheffield FC 0.

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Deeping Rangers 3 (Mooney 2, Sparrow), Harborough Town 2; Loughborough University 3, Pinchbeck Utd 1 (Burton); Oadby 0, Holbeach United 1 (Jackson) (abandoned after 54 minutes, floodlight failure).

Division One: Blackstones 0, Melton 1; Long Buckby 4, Bourne Town 1.

EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One North: March Town 5 (Gillies 3, Friend, Allen), Sudbury Res 0.