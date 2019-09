Clubs have until 5pm this evening to conclude their business, and there should be a number of comings and goings across the two divisions. Here's some of the biggest deals that could go through before the deadline...

1. Josh Emmanuel - Ipswich Town to Rotherham United The Millers are likely to have a busy day, and a new defender could be on the cards. There's a fair bit of talk suggesting they could bring back their former loanee permanently. Getty Buy a Photo

2. Alex Woodyard - Peterborough United to Bolton Wanderers A number of Posh players have been linked with a move to Wanderers, including the former Lincoln City man. Getty Buy a Photo

3. Jack Baldwin - Sunderland to Various The 26-year-old could well leave the Black Cats before 17:00, with his manager Jack Ross previously admitting the player's future could lie away from the Stadium of Light. Getty Buy a Photo

4. Jake Hastie - Rangers to Rotherham United He turned down Leeds United for the Gers in the summer, and now the 20-year-old winger is set to join Rotherham United on loan to gain valuable first team experience. Getty Buy a Photo

