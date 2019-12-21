Darragh MacAnthony makes BOLD transfer claim, Posh winger linked with ANOTHER club, Everton chase highly-rated 17-year-old star - League One gossip The January transfer window is just around the corner, with League One and Two clubs eyeing deals. Scroll down and click through the pages to view the latest transfer gossip from around the web. 1. Liam Kelly to Sunderland Reported Sunderland transfer target Liam Kelly has been told that he can leave Feyenoord in January. (Various) Getty Buy a Photo 2. Kenny Jackett outlines plans Kenny Jackett still feels he needs reinforcements in defensive areas. (The News) Getty Buy a Photo 3. Sam McCallum to stay Sam McCallum isn't expected to leave Coventry City next month, says his manager Mark Robins. (Birmingham Live) Getty Buy a Photo 4. Shandon Baptiste focused Shandon Baptiste says it is easy for him to ignore speculation over his future because he is still trying to nail down a regular role at Oxford United. (Various) Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3