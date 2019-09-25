Cup wins for Deeping Rangers and Pinchbeck, cup defeats for Peterborough Sports and Peterborough Northern Star

Maniche Sani (blue() scored for Peterborough Sports at Bedford.
Southern League Premier Division side Peterborough Sports suffered a shock Southern League Challenge Cup defeat at Division One Central Bedford Town last night (September 24).

Bedford won 5-3 on penalties after a thrilling 4-4 draw. Maniche Sani, Dan Lawlor, Sembie-Ferris and a home player were responsible for the city side’s goals.

Sembie-Ferris was the only player on either side to fail to convert a penalty.

Deeping Rangers pipped Peterborough Northern Star 3-2 in the United Counties League Cup at the Branch Bros Stadium, while PInchbeck United won by the same score at Harrowby after fighting back from 2-0 down.

Scores

SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Challenge Cup: Bedford Town 4, Peterborough Sports 4 (Sani, Sembi-Ferris, Lawlor, og). Bedford won 5-3 on penalties.

UNITED COUNTIES

League Cup: First round: Harrowby United 2, Pinchbeck United 3 (Francis, Maltby, Worthington); Peterborough Northern Star 2 (Sansby, Sturgess), Deeping Rangers 3 (Macleod 2, Garrick).