Cup wins for Deeping Rangers and Pinchbeck, cup defeats for Peterborough Sports and Peterborough Northern Star

Southern League Premier Division side Peterborough Sports suffered a shock Southern League Challenge Cup defeat at Division One Central Bedford Town last night (September 24).

Bedford won 5-3 on penalties after a thrilling 4-4 draw. Maniche Sani, Dan Lawlor, Sembie-Ferris and a home player were responsible for the city side’s goals.

Sembie-Ferris was the only player on either side to fail to convert a penalty.

Deeping Rangers pipped Peterborough Northern Star 3-2 in the United Counties League Cup at the Branch Bros Stadium, while PInchbeck United won by the same score at Harrowby after fighting back from 2-0 down.

Scores

SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Challenge Cup: Bedford Town 4, Peterborough Sports 4 (Sani, Sembi-Ferris, Lawlor, og). Bedford won 5-3 on penalties.

UNITED COUNTIES

League Cup: First round: Harrowby United 2, Pinchbeck United 3 (Francis, Maltby, Worthington); Peterborough Northern Star 2 (Sansby, Sturgess), Deeping Rangers 3 (Macleod 2, Garrick).