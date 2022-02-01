CUP FOOTBALL: Stilton United and Whittlesey Athletic reach county cup final, Cardea to play their own reserve team in Sunday final and holders start Senior Cup defence with easy win

Hat-trick hero Kieran Duffy-Weekes (red) in action for Netherton United against Crowland in the Peterborough Senior Cup. Photo: David Lowndes.

Dan Stephens and Kyial West scored the Stilton goals. They will play Huntingdon United in the final after their 3-0 win over Warboys Town.

Whittlesey Reserves reached the North Cambs Cup final with a 3-0 semi-final win at Outwell Reserves. Kieran Hibbins, Matt Heron and Ben Jones scored for Whittlesey who will face Chatteris in the final at March Town FC on March 23.

Cardea will play their own reserve team in the final of the Hunts Sunday Cup. The seniors beat Riverside 4-0 in their semi-final, while the back-up boys won 2-0 at Moorhen with James Ware and Lee English on target. Charlie Bosett, Kyle Patrick, Robert Ames and Aston Whybrow scored for the first team.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Zack Fisher (red) in action for Netherton against Crowland. Photo: David Lowndes.

Holders Uppingham Town started their Senior Cup defence with a comfortable 3-0 win over Eunice. Rob Forster scored twice.

Top-flight Moulton Harrox stuck 13 goals past Division One side Crowland Town Reserves with Declan Earth hitting five of them.

Netherton United started their campaign with a 9-0 group win over Premier Division rivals Crowland Town at the Grange. Kieran Duffy-Weekes (3), Zack Fisher (2) and Andrew Irvine (2) did the bulk of the scoring at the Grange.

Oakham won an all-Premier Division clash 4-1 over Oundle and a hat-trick from Andrew Moss proved decisive in Wittering Premiair’s 3-2 win over Wisbech Town Reserves.

Action from Netherton (red) v Crowland in the Senior Cup at the Grange. Photo: David Lowndes.

The teams are split into groups of four before the most successful sides contest the knockout stages.