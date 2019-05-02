Cup final wins for Yaxley, FC Peterborough, Spalding and Peterborough Polonia

Have your say

Yaxley Under 14s may have faltered on the Junior Alliance League title run-in but they kept their cool to taste cup final success on Sunday.

They were up against Division One rivals ICA Sports in the League Cup final and ran out handsome 3-0 winners at Chestnut Avenue thanks to goals by Harvey Laughton, Will Kirby and Daniel Irving.

Under 14 League Cup runners-up ICA Sports.

And that was sweet revenge for a 3-2 loss they suffered at the hands of ICA two weeks earlier - a result which ended Yaxley’s title hopes.

Yaxley also collected a second trophy afrom the game as Jamie Hall received the man-of-the-match prize.

The Under 14 Hereward Cup final, also played at Chestnut Avenue, saw FC Peterborough from Division Two beat Pinchbeck United from Division Three 4-2 on penalties.

The game finished all square at 2-2 with Kevin Goncalves hitting both FC Peterborough goals and Ashton Shirley and Leo De Abreu on target for Pinchbeck. Goncalves was voted man-of-the-match.

Under 14 Hereward Cup winners FC Peterborough. Picture: RWT Photography

Peterborough Polonia beat Werrington Athletic 5-1 in the PFSDF Under 11 Cup final at the Nene Valley Community Centre.

At the same venue in Candy Street, Woodston, there was a 4-1 win for Spalding Blue over Peterborough Nene in the Under 13 PFSDF Cup final.

Spalding play in Division One in the Junior Alliance League and Peterborough Nene in Division Two.

That made it a cup double for Spalding, who also won the Junior Alliance League Cup, beating March Academy Blue 6-1 in the final a month ago.

Peterborough Polonia Under 11s are pictuired before their PFSDF Cup final win over Werrington. They are Rafal Kowalski, Sebastian Nosal, Nikodem Klosowski, Daniel Abou Alayi, Harvey Baker, Jakub Brandt, Olaf Budnik, Milosz Ochmann, Kacper Goluch, Jan Zawada, Ellis Munday, Alex Kowalski, Oliver Nosal and Oskar Ciach.

On the league front, Feeder FC clinched the Under 12 Division Three title on Sunday.

They followed up a massive 12-0 midweek success against Hampton with a 5-0 win at Boston United thanks to goals by Luke Frisby (4) and Billy Gibbs.

Holbeach Blacks beat Stamford Whites 1-0 in the Under 13 Division Four title play-off while a 1-1 draw for Northern Star at Boston United was enough to give them the Under 14 Division Two title. William Creasey got the Star goal.

YOUTH LEAGUE

Werrington Athletic U11 before their cup final defeat. They are Stevie Winterton, Alfie Moses, Ollie Samler, Jenya Cook, Jake Boyes, Tyler Downing, Ashton Addinall, Billy Foulger, Freddy Parker, Teddy Nottle, James Mason, Alfie Wright, James Downing and Stuart Addinall with Reggie.

FC United Hammers are the Peterborough Youth League Under 15 Division One champions.

They clinched the title on Sunday despite being held to a 4-4 draw at home by Holbeach United.

That point proved enough though as chief title rivals Stamford Young Daniels slipped up 2-0 at home to Netherton Hawks in their final game.

Luca Di Canio hit a hat-trick for the Hammers against Holbeach with Josh Wilson claiming their fourth goal. Habibullah Siafullah scored both Netherton goals.

FC United Hammers and Stamford will battle it out in the PFSDF Cup final this Sunday (May 5) at the Nene Valley Community Centre (1pm).

In the Under 18 PFSDF Cup, Bourne Town Blue edged home 1-0 against semi-final opponents Hemspted United thanks to a goal by Elliott Price. They now play Oundle in the final, also on Sunday at the Nene Valley Community Centre (5.30pm).

Bourne are favourites to land the Division One title while Oundle Town have already won the League Cup.

Oundle warmed up for their second cup final of the season by thrashing March Academy White 7-0 in the league on Sunday.

The big game in Under 18 Division Two between Gunthorpe Harriers Navy and March Academy Blue ended all square at 2-2. March need a point from their final match at home to Werrington this Sunday to be crowned champions.