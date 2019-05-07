Cup double for Premiair, but Holbeach beaten by champions

It was a famous day for Premiair (May 4) as they won two cup finals back-to-back at Candy Street.

The first team beat Peterborough League Division Two champions Stilton United 4-2 on penalties in the PFSDF Junior Cup Final after a thrilling 3-3 draw.

Premiair led 2-0 and trailled 3-2 before a cracking strike from a free kick from Jonathan Sturgeon took the final into penalties.

That was Sturgeon’s second goal of the game with Lee Deane also on target, while Kyial West (2) and Keaton Smith netted for Stilton.

It was a fiesty affair which saw red cards for Stuart Eason of Stilton and Ricky Brown for Premiair. The city side were runners-up in Division Two, but finished 13 points behind Stilton.

Premiair Reserves play a division higher than Stanground Sports, but the Division 5A champions probably started the PFSDF Minor Cup Final as favourites.

But Sam Eaton and Michasel Fasulo fired Premiair into a 2-0 lead and although Rikki Goodale pulled a goal back for Stanground before the break there were no further goals in the second-half.

Holbeach lost the United Counties League Cup final 3-1 to Daventry Town at Raunds. Daventry, who were awarded a final place after Deeping Rangers were thrown out of the competition for fielding an ineligible player in the final seconds of a 6-2 semi-final win, were completing a Premier Division and League Cup double.

Josh Ford equalised for a Holbeach side missing three key players from the penalty spot in the first half.

RESULTS

UCL CUP FINAL

Daventry Town 3, Holbeach United 1 (Ford)

PFSDF Junior Cup Final

Premiair FC 3 (Sturgeon 2, Deane), Stilton United 3 (West 2, Smith).

PFSDF Minor Cup Final

Premiair Reserves 2 (Eaton, Fasulo), Stanground Sports 1 (Goodale),