Cup action for Peterborough Northern Star, Bourne and Blackstones in derby clash, but Yaxley and Peterborough Sports games are off

Jones De Sousa (green) in action for Blackstones against Aylestone at the weekend. Photo: Martin Davies.
There’s a United Counties Division One derby between Bourne and Blackstones at the Abbey Lawns tonight (January 14).

Bourne go into the game on the back of a handsome 4-0 away win at Raunds on Saturday when Stones were losing at home to Aylestone after leading 2-0.

Peterborough Northern Star are in Hinchingbrooke Cup action at South Midlands League Stotfold.

FIXTURES

Tuesday, January 14

SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Premier Division Central: Hednesford Town v Peterborough Sports - MATCH POSTPONED

Division One Central: Wantage v Yaxley - MATCH POSTPONED

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Pinchbeck United v Rothwell Corinthians - MATCH POSTPONED

Division One: Bourne v Blackstones.

HINCHINGBROOKE CUP

Second round: Stotfold v Peterborough Northern Star