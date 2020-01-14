Cup action for Peterborough Northern Star, Bourne and Blackstones in derby clash, but Yaxley and Peterborough Sports games are off

There’s a United Counties Division One derby between Bourne and Blackstones at the Abbey Lawns tonight (January 14).
Bourne go into the game on the back of a handsome 4-0 away win at Raunds on Saturday when Stones were losing at home to Aylestone after leading 2-0.
Peterborough Northern Star are in Hinchingbrooke Cup action at South Midlands League Stotfold.
FIXTURES
Tuesday, January 14
SOUTHERN LEAGUE
Premier Division Central: Hednesford Town v Peterborough Sports - MATCH POSTPONED
Division One Central: Wantage v Yaxley - MATCH POSTPONED
UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE
Premier Division: Pinchbeck United v Rothwell Corinthians - MATCH POSTPONED
Division One: Bourne v Blackstones.
HINCHINGBROOKE CUP
Second round: Stotfold v Peterborough Northern Star