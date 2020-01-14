Cup action for Peterborough Northern Star, Bourne and Blackstones in derby clash, but Yaxley and Peterborough Sports games are off

Have your say

There’s a United Counties Division One derby between Bourne and Blackstones at the Abbey Lawns tonight (January 14).

Bourne go into the game on the back of a handsome 4-0 away win at Raunds on Saturday when Stones were losing at home to Aylestone after leading 2-0.

Peterborough Northern Star are in Hinchingbrooke Cup action at South Midlands League Stotfold.

FIXTURES

Tuesday, January 14

SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Premier Division Central: Hednesford Town v Peterborough Sports - MATCH POSTPONED

Division One Central: Wantage v Yaxley - MATCH POSTPONED

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Pinchbeck United v Rothwell Corinthians - MATCH POSTPONED

Division One: Bourne v Blackstones.

HINCHINGBROOKE CUP

Second round: Stotfold v Peterborough Northern Star