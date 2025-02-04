Crowland Town on course for a famous Peterborough League double as Netherton United and Stanground Cardea also power into finals

Action from a Netherton United (red) game earlier this season. Photo David Lowndes.

​Crowland Town maintained their bid for a famous Peterborough League double with a Senior Cup semi-final win.

​Crowland, who are fourth in the Premier Division with the games in hand to go top, pipped Leverington Sports on penalties to book their place in the showpiece final.

The tie finished 1-1 after 90 minutes with the home side winning the shootout 3-2. Harry Grigas had rescued the favourites with an 86th minute equaliser after Kieran Hamilton fired Leverington into a 63rd minute lead.

Crowland will play either Holbeach United Reserves of Warboys Town in the final. They play their semi-final on February 15. Crowland are also through to the Lincs Junior Cup semi-finals.

First Division promotion chasers Netherton United reached the final of the Challenge Cup with a 4-1 win over Division Two side Bourne Town Reserves at the Grange.

Kyial West scored twice with Taylor Hunter and Liam Whaley also on target.

There are several ties still to be played before Netherton discover their final opponents although Whaplode Drove Rovers have advanced to a semi-final.

High flying Division Three sides Stanground Cardea Sports Reserves and South Lincs Swifts will contest the Junior Cup Final.

The latter booked their place last month, while the city side stormed to a 9-0 semi-final win over Hampton United A last weekend. Josh Staggs and Robert Ames both bagged hat-tricks.

Stanground Cardea’s senior side kept the pressure on Premier Division leaders Uppingham Town with a 3-0 win at Warboys. Joseph Kelly (2) and Kyle Hibbins scored the goals.

Uppingham pipped reigning champions Moulton Harrox 3-2 to stay top on goal difference with two games in hand.

Stamford AFC Reserves moved four points clear at the top of Division Three by thumping Uppingham Reserves 7-0. Razvan Vladut scored twice.

Division Four leaders Thorpe Wood Rangers showed no mercy to bottom club Ketton Sports Black by racing to a 16-0 win. Connor Pilbeam scored five goals with Cory Rose and Jordan Gidding claiming hat-tricks.

Thorpe Wood are eight points clear of second-placed FC Peterborough Development who were beaten 3-0 by Ketton Sports Blue as Will Mann hit a hat-trick.