Cracking FA Women's Cup draws against National League sides for local clubs including Peterborough United

Katie Steward celebrates one of her 4 FA Cup goals for Netherton Women against Kirby Muxloe.

Local women’s teams have been handed plum home draws in the third qualifying round of the FA Cup.

Stanground Cardea Sports and Spalding United will both host National League opposition in Worcester City and Leafield Athletic respectively on Sunday, October 5.

Leafield are 4th and Worcester are 9th in Midlands Division One, the competition that also includes Peterborough United Women. Posh enter the FA Cup at this stage and will play divisional rivals Notts County at PIMS Park.

Stanground Cardea Sports actually received a walkover from scheduled second qualifying round opponents Lincoln City, while Spalding, a team formed just this season, beat Anstey Nomads 7-2. Prolific Tara Parker hit a hat-trick for Spalding with Alicia Podd scoring twice. Constance Onyinah and Grace Hill were also on target.

Andreia Oliveira scores for Netherton Women against Kirby Muxloe.

Netherton United have been given a kinder draw as they will entertain Dronfield Town at the Grange. The teams both play at East Midlands Division One level.

Netherton powered their way through to that tie with a 7-1 home win over Kirby Muxloe. It took them 26 minutes to open the scoring from the penalty spot through Katie Steward, but after that there was no stopping her or the team. Steward finished with 4 goals with Andreia Oliveira, Hannah Murphy and Cassie Jenkins completing the scoring.

Stamford AFC bowed out of the competition, 4-1 at home to lower level Brookside Athletic. Zaiga Lacite scored the consolation goal.

In the Cambs League there was a 5-0 Division One home defeat for Deeping Rangers against Cambridge Rangers and a 1-0 win for second placed March Town at Whittlesey Athletic in Division Two. Laura Peeling scored the goal.

Hannah Murphy scores for Netherton Women against Kirby Muxloe.

Ava Marshall scored the only goal as Deeping Rangers Reserves made it 2 wins in 2 Division Three outings at Manea Sirens. New team Stanground Cardea Sports Development lost 6-1 at Soham Town Rangers Reserves, but Natasha Adams had the honour of scoring the side’s first league goal.

ICA Sports Inter claimed their first win of the Under 14 season as Evie Herring scored all 4 goals in a 4-1 victory at Oundle. ICA Under 16s collected their first A Division point from a 2-2 draw with Huntingdon Town. The goals were scored by Thea Jenkins and Miri Jacombs.