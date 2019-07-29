Controversial start to the Peterborough Premier Division season, Whittlesey defeated on UCL return, bumper crowds for groundhop weekend

There was a controversial start to the Peterborough League Premier Division season with newboys Parson Drove appearing to break the substitution rules in their opening home match with Oakham United on Saturday (July 27).

Drove, First Division champions last season and expected to challenge strongly for the top-flight title, used four substitutes during their comfortable 3-0 win, one more than permitted.

Action from Orton Rangers (red) v Parkside. Photo: David Lowndes.

The League will now decide what, if any, action to take when referee James Truman submits his report.

Drove won the game with three first-half goals, two from Nick Davey and one from Kieran Hamilton.

The fixture was one of a handful of local matches to be held during the popular groundhop weekend, all of which attracted crowds of between 200-350 paying customers.

Stamford Lions and Peterborough Polonia kicked the weekend off with a 1-1 Premier Division draw. Lukas Bielskis equalised for Polonia after Kieran Duffy-Weekes had shot Lions in front. It was a good result for the city side who finished bottom last season.

Some of the 220-strong crowd that watched Orton Rangers v Parkside. Photo: David Lowndes.

Orton Rangers beat Parkside 4-1 in a Division Three derby at the Nene Valley Community Centre thanks to goals from Dan Harber (2), Glen Read and Jake Fitzgerald. Ollie Hurford replied for Parkside.

Whittlesey Athletic’s return to the United Counties League didn’t go as planned, but they were comforted by an excellent crowd of 340 at Feldale Field despite the atrocious weather.

But visitors Huntingdon won the game 2-1 courtesy of a superb 84th-minute strike from Chris Jones. Matt Ilsley had earlier equalised for Whittlesey after Sean Roberts had fired Huntingdon ahead.