Controversial finish as Polonia shock Moulton Harrox in the Peterborough Senior Cup

There was a controversial finish to the Peterborough Senior Cup first round tie which saw Peterborough Polonia secure a shock win over reigning Premier Division champions Moulton Harrox on penalties.

The sides drew 2-2 in 90 minutes before the city wide won the shootout 4-3, but Harrox claimed their final penalty taker was put off by a county official striding onto the pitch to talk to referee Simon Ward as the ball was being placed on the spot.

Action from Polonia v Moulton Harrox (blue). Photo: David Lowndes.

The kick was missed to send Polonia through. A Moulton official is expected to be reported to his county FA for making his protests too forcefully.

Lukas Bielskis and Ramunas Zickevicius scored for Polonia before the shootout with Ash Coddington scoring both goals for last season’s runners-up. Harrox substitute Luke Gardner was sent off.

Aldo through to round two are Parson Drove who thumped ICA Sports 10-0, Thorney, who cruised to a 3-0 win at Holbeach United Reserves, and Leverington Sports, who pipped Oakham United 1-0.

Joe Graham (2) and Leon Gellizeau scored for Thorney.

There’s a first round tie this weekend when Tydd host Ketton FC.

Title fancies Netherton United suffered a 4-1 mauling at Stamford Lions in the Peterborough Premier Division.

The city side had won their opening three top-flight matches, but were outplayed by their hosts who scored through Tom Edwards, Daniel Sheehan, Jake Showler and Jake Walton.

Chris Down breifly reduced the arrears to 2-1 before the break, but he was later sent off for two yellow card offences.

Moulton Harrox before their shock Peterborough Senior Cup defeat at Polonia, back row, left to right, Tom Panton, Billy King, Ashley Coddington, Jamie Robinson, Jamie Casey, Danny Maddison, front, Jonny Clay, Declan Earth, Joe Townsend, Connor Bell, Josh McGuire.

Champions Moulton lead the way in the Premier Division with the only 100% winning record, but the exciting Peterborough North End Sports side are worth keeping an eye on.

Sports travelled to an Uppingham side that had won their opening three games and crushed them 7-1 with Tiago Nussuncolo (4) and Andrew Irvine (3) sharing the goals.

RESULTS

Saturday, August 24

Peterborough Senior Cup

First round: FC Parson Drove 10, ICA Sports 0; Holbeach United Reserves 0, Thorney 3 (Graham 2, Gellizeau); Leverington Sports 1 (Crowson), Oakham United 0; Peterborough Polonia 2 (Bielskis, Zickevicius), Moulton Harrox 2 (Coddington 2) (Polonia won 4-3 on penalties).