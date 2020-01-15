Scroll down and click through the pages to view the latest gossip from around the web.

Club priced out of move for Peterborough United star as TWO League One outfits do battle over Championship striker - gossip

The January transfer window has entered its 15th day, with plenty of business still to be done for League One clubs.

Here, we’ve rounded up all of the latest third-tier transfer gossip from around the web – including some BIG Sunderland news whilst Doncaster Rovers, Portsmouth, Peterborough United, Burton all featuring in today’s rumour mill.

Sunderland have been linked with a move for Nottingham Forest striker Zach Clough, but the move was labeled bizarre by one publication. (Various)

1. Sunderland linked with another striker

It has also been revealed that Doncaster Rovers were awarded 4,000 in compensation for the cancellation of the Bolton fixture in League One. (The Athletic)

2. Doncaster Rovers compensation revealed

Reports of Sunderlands Republic of Ireland winger Aiden McGeady moving to Championship Wigan have been rubbished with a national journalist. (The Sun)

3. Aiden McGeady latest

Darren Moore refused to be drawn on speculation linking Doncaster Rovers with a move for Bristol City and heavily linked Sunderland target Antoine Semenyo. (Doncaster Free Press)

4. Manager remains coy on striker deal

