Club priced out of move for Peterborough United star as TWO League One outfits do battle over Championship striker - gossip
The January transfer window has entered its 15th day, with plenty of business still to be done for League One clubs.
Here, we’ve rounded up all of the latest third-tier transfer gossip from around the web – including some BIG Sunderland news whilst Doncaster Rovers, Portsmouth, Peterborough United, Burton all featuring in today’s rumour mill.
1. Sunderland linked with another striker
Sunderland have been linked with a move for Nottingham Forest striker Zach Clough, but the move was labeled bizarre by one publication. (Various)