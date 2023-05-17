City of Peterborough Hockey Club stars enjoy international success with England

Adam Drake (left) in action for England Over 50s in the Home International Championships.

​The pair were in Belfast for a Home International series with Andrew representing the England over 40s and Drake part of the over 50 squad.

Andrew, a former National League Premier Division player and current City coach, finished joint top scorer in the competition with four goals, three from open play and one from a short corner.

Andrew scored twice in a 4-2 win over Ireland and once more in a 4-0 win over Wales and a 5-1 success over Scotland as England ran out comfortable winners.

Drake, who also played National League hockey in his heyday, has played Masters hockey for his country at numerous age levels and has won World and European Championship gold, silver and bronze medals.

He’s also tasted success at several Home International Championships and he was also part of a dominant England performance in Belfast.

England romped to a 7-1 win over Ireland and two 6-0 wins over Wales and Scotland.

Drake won a bronze medal with England at the 2022 World Masters Over 50s Cup in South Africa.

City of Peterborough finished fourth of 10 in the National Conference Midlands Division last season.