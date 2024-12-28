Remy Poyner.

There is a ‘Christmas Cup’ football match at Yaxley FC on Sunday (December 29, 1pm kick off) to support a 14 year-old player who has recently been diagnosed with leukaemia.

Remy Poyner, who has been described as ‘one of the most likeable lads you will ever come across as well as a talented player,’ has started treatment and his club wanted to show their support for a popular teenager by organising a special match in his honour.

Remy’s Regional Talent Centre (RTC) Under 14 side will tackle Yaxley Under 15s, a team run by close family friend Rob Ames.

There is an admission fee for the game with all proceeds going towards ‘The Teenage Cancer Trust’, ‘Young Lives v Cancer’ and Remy’s family.

A Facebook post from RTC read ‘Please share and come along to show your support to help fight this and bring smiles everywhere to young kids.’