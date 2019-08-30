Celtic close in on Birmingham City's young central defender wanted by Manchester City, Cardiff City keeping tabs on up to 15 free agent midfielders, Bournemouth block goalkeeper from rejoining Stoke City

Today's rumours from the Championship (30th August 2019).

West Bromwich Albion have completed the signing veteran goalkeeper Ali Al-Habsi, who has previously spent 12 years in English football with the likes of Wigan Athletic and Bolton. (Sky Sports)

Celtic are moving closer to landing Birmingham City youngster Mitchell Roberts, despite Manchester City also being keen on the teenage centre-back. (The Sun)

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa has suggested that Jack Clarke has featured sparingly so far this season due to fierce competition for his starting spot, and has urged the player to improve. (Yorkshire Evening Post)

Blackburn Rovers could be set to sign a new goalkeeper, with former Crewe Alexandra stopper Ben Garratt said to be on a trial period with the club. (The 72)

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has claimed he's excited to continue impressing 'crazy' Leeds United fans on his loan spell, after becoming an immediate fans' favourite at Elland Road. (BBC Sport)

Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer has hinted that the club could well sign Wales international Adam Mathews, as the Addicks look to bolster their back-line with the trialist defender. (Football League World)

Cardiff City are reportedly keeping tabs on as many as 15 free agent central midfielders, as the Bluebirds boss Neil Warnock looks to strengthen his squad. (BBC Football)

Bournemouth are said to have blocked backup goalkeeper Asmir Begovic from re-joining Stoke City earlier in the summer, as the Cherries wish to keep a strong crop of 'keepers on the books. (Daily Star)

Sheffield Wednesday defender David Bates has revealed Lee Bullen has told him to remain patient in his pursuit of first team football, but is keen to earn his place in the near future. (Sheffield Star)