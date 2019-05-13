Carter hat-trick as Whittlesey complete cup double, Eye beaten, West Raven hammered at Sixfields, Dreams FC in dreamland, Cardea miss out on promotion after play-off final loss

Have your say

Jack Carter struck a hat-trick as Whittlesey Athletic claimed their second cup final success in a handful of days (May 11).

Whittlesey followed their Cambs Cup win with a 4-3 victory over Moulton Harrox in the Peterborough Football Sports Development Fund (PFSDF) Senior Cup Final at Candy Street.

Whittlesey Athletic celebrate their PFSDF Senior Cup Final win. Photo: David Lowndes.

Moulton led 1-0 and 2-1, but were pegged back to 2-2 at the break. Whittlesey pulled 4-2 ahead helped by a second yellow card for Moulton’s Ash Coddington after he conceded a penalty, before the Peterborough Premier Division champions claimed a third goal just before the final whistle.

Adrian Dunmore scored the other Whittlesey goal. Declan Earth, Danny Maddison and Tom Panton scored for Harrox.

Uppingham beat Eye United 2-1 in the PFSDF Challenge Cup Final. Uppingham, who have won promotion to the Peterborough Prenier Division for next season, led 2-0 before Andy Buckle pulled a goal back from the penalty spot.

West Raven’s big date at Northampton Town FC in the Northants Sunday Cup Final (May 12) didn’t go to plan as they were crushed by Northampton Queens Park 6-0.

Dreams Reserves beat Bretton 4-3 in the Peterborough Sunday Morning Junior Cup Final to complete a league and cup double.

Eunice, Huntingdon won the Peterborough League Division Two play-off final on Saturday, beating Cardea 2-1. Ashleigh Baldwin equalised for the city side before Marcin

Dobrzanski hit the winner for Eunice.

PFSDF SENIOR CUP FINAL

Moulton Harrox 3 (Earth, Maddison, Panton), Whittlesey Athletic 4 (J. Carter 3, Dunmore)

PFSDF CHALLENGE CUP FINAL

Uppingham Town 2, Eye United 1 (Buckle).

NORTHANTS SUNDAY CUP FINAL

Northampton Queens Park 6, West Raven 0.

PETERBOROUGH JUNIOR CUP FINAL

Bretton 3, Dreams Reserves 4.

PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Division Two play-off final.

Cardea 1 (A. Baldwin), Eunice, Huntingdon 2.