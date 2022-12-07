Cardea still perfect, debut to remember for Emily of Peterborough Sports and Girls Utd go well in the cups

Phoebe Eyett (blue) scores for Peterborough Sports against March. Photo: Tim Symonds.

Georgie Elsom, Laura Rudd and Emma Pollard scored the goals for the team in second.

Phoebe Eyett (2) and Codie Steward were on target as Peterborough Sports beat March 3-0 in Division Two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steward had scored four the previous day as Sports won their under 18 game at Cottenham 9-1. Andreia Oliveira claimed a hat-trick and there was a goal in her first game of football for Emily Green.

Olivia Cloutman in action for Peterborough Sports against March. Photo: Tim Symonds.

Taya Smith bagged a brace as Girls United made progress in the Under 16 League Cup, 3-1 over St Ives.