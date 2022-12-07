Cardea still perfect, debut to remember for Emily of Peterborough Sports and Girls Utd go well in the cups
Cardea maintained their perfect record in Division One of the Cambs Womens League with a 3-0 win at Leverington.
Georgie Elsom, Laura Rudd and Emma Pollard scored the goals for the team in second.
Phoebe Eyett (2) and Codie Steward were on target as Peterborough Sports beat March 3-0 in Division Two.
Steward had scored four the previous day as Sports won their under 18 game at Cottenham 9-1. Andreia Oliveira claimed a hat-trick and there was a goal in her first game of football for Emily Green.
Taya Smith bagged a brace as Girls United made progress in the Under 16 League Cup, 3-1 over St Ives.
And Lexi Duff struck a hat-trick as Girls United also won an Under 12 Cup tie, 7-0 over FC Kennett.