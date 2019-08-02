Can Macleod make the difference for title-chasing Deeping Rangers?

Have your say

Deeping Rangers are fancied to win the United Counties Premier Division for the first time in 13 years.

Deeping finished second last term, six points behind champions Daventry Town, but eight points ahead of third-placed Rugby Town, who are expected to challenge strongly again.

Deeping have recruited well this summer with former Peterborough Sports star Jordan Macleod a real marquee signing for step five football.

Full-back Dan Banister, another ex-Sports man, ex-Wisbech midfielder Sam Murphy and former Peterborough Northern Star playmaker Jake Sansby are among others to arrive at Deeping who start their Premier Division season tomorrow (August 2) at last season’s Division One champions Lutterworth Town.

Lutterworth played a part in grounhop weekend last Saturday and were beaten 3-0 at Rothwell Corinthians.

Holbeach United open their top-flight season at home to newcomers Loughborough University, while in Division One Blackstones host Bugbrooke St Michael and Bourne are at home to another new UCL team in Saffron Dynamo.

Whittlesey Athletic entertain Lutterworth Athletic at Feldale Field seeking to bounce back from last weekend’s defeat at home to Huntingdon Town on their return to UCL action.

March Town open their Thurlow Nunn Eastern Counties Division One campaign at Leiston Reserves.

The step three and four sides start their league seasons on August 10.

FIXTURES

Friday, August 2

United Counties League

Premier Division: Peterborough Northern Star v Pinchbeck United.

Saturday, August 3.

United Counties League

Premier Division: Holbeach United v Loughborough University, Lutterworth Town v Deeping Rangers.

Division One: Blackstones v Bugbrooke St Michael, Bourne Town v Saffron Dynamo, Huntingdon Town v St Andrews, Whittlesey Athletic v Lutterworth Athletic.

Eastern Counties League

Division One North: Leiston Reserves v March Town, Wisbech St Mary v Diss Town.