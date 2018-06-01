BREAKING NEWS: Peterborough man promoted to Football League referees’ list

Have your say

Peterborough-based official Neil Hair has been promoted to the Football League referee’s list for the 2018-19 season.

It’s a proud achievement for the 37 year-old from Stanground who has been refereeing for 22 years.

Neil Hair issues a red card in the firts minute of the National League play-off final at Wembley.

Hair has spent the last two seasons refereeing at National League level and his promotion was heavily signalled by an appointment to the League’s play-off final between Boreham Wood and Tranmere Rovers at Wembley Stadium last month.

Hair won great praise for issuing a red card for serious foul play in the first minute of that game.

Hair has previously spent two seasons as an assistant referee on the Football League. His father Michael was also a Football League linesman.