Action from a recent Bourne Town (blue) game. Photo Dave Mears

Bourne Town are on course for back-to-back United Counties League promotions.

Last season’s Division One champions are now third in Premier Division North, with the games in hand to go top, after an outstanding 3-1 win at leaders Eastwood Community on Saturday. Goals from Dan Flack, Will Bird and Robbie Ellis put the Wakes 3-0 up before the hosts grabbed a late consolation.

Bourne had warmed up for the big game with a 3-0 midweek Premier Division win over neighbours Deeping Rangers at the Abbey Lawn. Martin Tudasa, Zak Munton and Henry Dunn scored in that success.

Deeping were always going to be up against it in that game, but they will be disappointed with today’s 2-0 loss at fellow strugglers Shirebrook Town. Deeping have now slipped back into the bottom two. A goal from well-travelled striker Michael Frew was enough for Wisbech Town to beat bottom club KImberley Miners Welfare.

March Town suffered just a third defeat of the Premier Division South season, 2-0 at Coventry United, while Yaxley lost 1-0 at Northampton ON Chenecks. In Division One Blackstones came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at home to Stapleford. Nathan Rudman and Harry Peasgood scored for Stones.

Whittlesey Athletic lost for the first time under joint-managers Kevin Gilbert and Adam Moore as Framlingham Town left the Danzen Logistics Stadium with a 2-1 win. The improving local side remain just two points from safety though.

There was disappointment for Stamford AFC and Spalding United at Southern League Premier Division Central level. ‘The Daniels’ were a minute away from an excellent point at fellow play-off contenders Redditch United, but a 96th-minute strike condemned them to a 2-1 loss. Jack Duffy had shot Stamford ahead in the fourth minute.

And a first goal for the club from Dion Sembie-Ferris couldn’t save The Tulips from a 3-1 home reverse at the hands of Bishop’s Stortford. Spalding are just two points and three places clear of the drop zone.

Peterborough Sports beat Chelmsford City in a second round FA Trophy tie at PIMS Park.

RESULTS

FA Trophy Second Round: Peterborough Sports 2 (Booth, Harvis), Chelmsford City 0.

Southern League Premier Division Central: Redditch United 2, Stamford AFC 1 (Duffy); Spalding United 1 (Sembie-Ferris), Bishop’s Stortford 3.

United Counties League

Premier Division North: Bourne Town 3 (Tudosa, Dunn, Munton), Deeping Rangers 0; Eastwood CFC 1, Bourne Town 3 (Bird, Ellis, Flack); Shirebrook Town 2, Deeping Rangers 0; Wisbech Town 1 (Frew), Kimberley Miners Welfare 0.

Premier Division South: Northampton ON Chenecks 1, Yaxley 0; Coventry United 2, March Town 0.

Division One: Blackstones 2 (Peasgood, Rudman), Stapleford Town 0.

Thurlow Nunn Division One North: Haverhill Borough 0, FC Parson Drove 3; Holbeach United 3 (Ibeneme, Carter, og), Gorleston Reserves 2; Whittlesey Athletic 1, Framlingham Town 2; Wivenhoe Town 0, Pinchbeck United 2.