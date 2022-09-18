Bourne seal back-to-back Lincs Premier Division titles despite last-day defeat, records for Peterborough Town and Josh Smith, Market Deeping man top of the bowling stats

Ben Wright on his way to 113 not out for Bourne against Sleaford. Photo: David Lowndes.

Bourne started the day 11 points clear of Sleaford and there are 20 points available for a win, but only if you sweep up all the batting and bowling bonus points.

Bourne denied Sleaford any bowling points by compiling 259-2 in their 50 overs so they couldn’t be overhauled even if Sleaford won the game, which they did by eight wickets.

Ben Wright (113no) and Peter Morgan (103no) were the Bourne stars coming together at 41-2 and staying together until the close, batting more cautiously than would normally be the case to ensure the title had been won by half-time.

Pete Morgan during an innings of 103 not out for Bourne against Sleaford. Photo: David Lowndes.

Market Deeping sneaked a top-half finish after winning their final game by 62 runs at Louth.

Deeping jiggled their batting order and promoted openers Hyatullah Niazi (88) and Ashar Hafeez (60) both contributed well to a 50-over score of 289-7 as did Zeeshan Manzoor (76).

Niazi (5-27) also bowled well to finish with 52 wickets, the most in the division.

Peterborough Town may have lost their Northants Premier Division title to Finedon, but they finished the season with a battling blitz in a 118-run win over Rushden & Higham at Bretton Gate.

Town posted a club record 388-2 in their 50 overs as opener Josh Smith (177no) and Cambs all-rounder Mohammaed Danyaal (142no) added a blistering unbroken stand of 282 for the third wicket.

Smith faced just 133 balls and cracked 23 fours and three sixes, while Danyaal hammered 15 fours and five sixes in a knock which occupied 113 balls.

It took Smith past 1,000 runs for the Premier Division season from just 16 knocks at an average of almost 78 and at a scoring rate in excess of a run a ball. He struck five centuries and finished as the competition’s leading runscorer. He’s believed to be the first Town player to reach 1,000 runs in a Northants Premier Division season.

Danyaal struck three centuries. Each time he reached fo he went on to reach three figures.

Oundle’s poor finish to the season contunued with a three-wicket reverse at home to Brigstock which was a shame for Mark Hodgson who struck 127 (17 fours, one six).

Oundle finished sixth, while Town, who will win the Rutland Division One title if they win at Oakham on Sunday, were clear in second place.

Town seconds lost their Division One Cup semi-final by 107 runs at Loddington.

RESULTS

Saturday, September 17

Northants Premier Division

Brigstock 275-7 (S. Jarvis 2-80) beat Oundle 273-6 (M. Hodgson 127, J. Dalley 37) by 3 wkts

Peterborough Town 388-2 (Josh Smith 177no, M. Danyaal 142no, N. Green 41) beat Rushden & Higham 270 (L. Bruce 6-64, Jamie Smith 3-34) by 118 runs.

Northants Division One Cup Semi final

Loddington 314-4 (M. Levine 100no, N. Haider 2-55) beat Peterborough Town 2nds 207 (S. Subramonian 46, D. Iqbal 42) by 107 runs.

Lincs Premier Division

Sleaford 261-2 (A. Hibberd 109no, T. Shorthouse 109no) beat Bourne 259-2 (B. Wright 113no, P. Morgan 103no) by 8 wkts.

Market Deeping 289-7 (H. Niazi 88, Z., Manzoor 76, A. Hafeez 60) beat Louth 227-9 (H. Niazi 5-27, A. Dhindsa 2-14) by 62 runs

Scunthorpe 198-6 beat Spalding 197 (M. Freeman 99, N. Atapattu 2-21, J. Lawrence 2-52) by 4 wkts

Rutland Division One