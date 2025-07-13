Booth strikes as Peterborough Sports impress against League One opposition, plus ex-Peterborough United man scores on debut for Bourne Town
The teams clashed in a pre-season friendly and the city side delivered a promising. combative display against Grant McCann’s reigning League Two champions.
Sports of National League North were superb before the break against a strong opposition side and deservedly took a 28th minute lead when Max Booth cracked home direct from a 25-yard free-kick.
Chances for the visitors were rare with Jordan Gibson denied by a fine defensive block before seeing his rebound effort well smothered by Sports' keeper Peter Crook. Gibson accepted a pass from veteran striker Billy Sharp before testing Crook again, but the hosts finished the first-half the stronger as Dan Jarvis forced a fine save from Thimothée Lo-Tutala and Booth saw a shot deflected wide after pouncing on a loose pass by a visiting defender.
Just before the break a header from Rovers’ Connor O’Riordan was headed off the line and the visitors then improved markedly in the second-half.
Gibson equalised on 49 minutes after exchanging passes with Zain Westbrooke and hooking a shot home from the edge of the box.
Booth promptly hit the underside of the crossbar at the other end, but Rovers saw a lot of the ball towards the end. A well marshalled defence ensured they had to settle for a share of the spoils.
Former Posh striker Shaq Coulthirst made his Sports’ debut in the second-half, but big-name signing Josh Cavallo did not play. Several trialists were again deployed by the city side
Sports host Peterborough United in a another PIMS Park friendly on Tuesday (July 15, 7.45pm).
Doncaster had won 5-0 at Stamford AFC earlier on Saturday.
Former Posh forward Lewis Darlington scored the only goal of the game on his debut for Bourne Town in a 1-0 friendly win over higher level Spalding United at the Abbey Lawn.
A last-minute goal from debutant Lewis Arber sealed a 3-2 friendly win for Deeping Rangers against Eynesbury Rovers at the Hayden Witham Stadium. Byron Adiado and James Stainsby (penalty) also netted.
