​Swedish ace Ivan Björkly-Nordström has already extended his contract with Peterborough Phantoms until the end of next season.

Ivan Björkly-Nordström in action.

​The 6ft 7in forward only joined the city ice hockey side at the end of September, but he’s enjoyed his first season in the UK so much he’s already agreed terms for the 2024-25 campaign.

The 21 year-old has played 19 games for Phantoms racking up 10 goals and 11 assists for 21 points.

He joined Phantoms from Swedish Division Two side Sölvesborgs IK.

Björkly-Nordstrom said: “I am really happy to have signed back for the 2024/25 season.

"I’ve really enjoyed playing in Peterborough so far. Slava Koulikov is a great coach and the fans are amazing so it was an easy decision to extend my contract.”

Head coach Koulikov added: “I’m really pleased Ivan has decided to extend his contract.

"He has settled in here really well both on and off the ice. As a team we look for good people with great leadership qualities, and Ivan ticks both of those boxes.

"He is very good technically, with a good shot and adds a different dimension to a game.

"Ivan is very direct in his play to the net, which has made him a great signing for us.

"I am very happy to keep him in Phantoms colours for the 24/25 season.”