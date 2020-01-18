Blackpool land Premier League man, Peterborough United star in 'talks', Portsmouth boss reveals transfer plans: Rumours

Have your say

Blackpool and Peterborough United both feature in today's rumours.

A second Championship club has been given permission to speak to Peterborough United man Marcus Maddison in regards to a transfer. Birmingham City are rumoured to have had a bid accepted. (Various)

Sunderland are looking to finalise a double swoop on Rangers by landing Jamie Murphy and Greg Docherty. (Football Insider)

Blackpool have confirmed the loan signing of Connor Ronan from Wolves until the end of the season. (Various)

Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett is happy with his goalkeeping options and has no plans to replace Luke McGee in the transfer window. (Portsmouth News)

Former Doncaster Rovers loanee Mallik Wilks has joined Hull City, joining up with his former boss Grant McCann. (Various)

Blackpool midfielder Jordan Thompson has signed for Championship side Stoke City for an undisclosed fee. (Blackpool Gazette)

Derby County could face relegation to League 1 if they are handed a 21 point deduction for an alleged breach of financial rules. (Various)

Millwall defender Jason McCarthy is reportedly in advanced talks to rejoin Wycombe Wanderers. (Football Insider)

Whilst Sunderland man Jon McLaughlin is in good form, Phil Parkinson is not expecting his contract situation to be discussed whilst the transfer window is open. (Sunderland Echo)