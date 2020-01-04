Birthday boy strikes as Peterborough Sports win on the road and success for Yaxley, Stamford, Spalding, Deeping, Blackstones, Bourne and March

Birthday boy Josh Moreman struck as Peterborough Sports started a run of five consecutive away matches in the Southern League Premier Division Central with a hard-fought 2-0 win at Rushall Olympic.

Moreman opened the scoring on the stroke of half-time, but victory wasn’t confirmed until Jim Stevenson netted in the 94th minute.

The win keeps Sports in third place ahead of a game at Barwell on Tuesday (January 7).

Yaxley recorded a first win in four Division One Central games when seeing off lowly St Neots 3-2 at the Decker Bus Stadium. It looked plain sailing fo the Cuckoos who roared into a 3-0 lead through goals from Dan Cotton (2) and Dalton Bettles, but the visitors scored twice in the final 15 minutes despite losing two players to red cards.

In the South East Division of the Northern Premier League there was another classy display from second-placed Stamford AFC who won 4-2 at Ilkeston despite falling behind early in the game. The Daniels were also pegged back at 2-2 early in the second-half, but goals from Kieran Fenton, Tom Siddons, James Hicks and Harry Vince (penalty) ultimately proved decisive.

A Jack Smith strike secured victory for Spalding United at Loughborough Dynamo, but Wisbech remain bottom after a 1-0 loss at home to Worksop.

In the United Counties League there was a Premier Division win for Deeping Rangers and Division One wins for Blackstones and Bourne Town.

Matthew Barber scored a consolation goal for Peterborough Northern Star in a 3-1 top-flight reverse at Loughborough University and in Division One Whittlesey Athletic claimed a creditable 2-2 draw at Harrowby.

March Town hit Needham Market Reserves for six in Division One North of the Easterm Counties League with Craig Gillies claiming a hat-trick.

RESULTS

Saturday, January 4

SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Premier Division Central: Rushall Olympic 0, Peterborough Sports 2 (Moreman, Stevenson).

Division One Central: Yaxley 3 (Cotton 2, Bettles), St Neots 2.

NORTHERN PREMIER LEAGUE

South East Division: Ilkeston 2, Stamford AFC 4 (Fenton, Siddons, Hicks, Vince); Loughborough Dynamo 0, Spalding United 1 (Smith); Wisbech Town 0, Worksop 1.

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Deeping Rangers 2 (Garrick 2), Cogenhoe 1; Holbeach United 0, Oadby 0; Loughborough Uni 3, Peterborough Northern Star 1 (Barber), Pinchbeck United 0, ON Chenecks 2.

Division One: Blackstones 4 (Edmondson 2, De Souza 2), St Andrews 1; Bourne Town 4 (Mason 2, Russell 2), Rushden & Higham 3; Harrowby 2, Whittlesey Athletic 2.

EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One North

March Town 6 (Gillies 3, Allen, Edge, Saunders), Needham Market Reserves 1.