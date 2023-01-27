Action from Bourne v Blackstones (green) earlier this season.

Bourne football is booming this season with Steve Wilson’s outstanding team surging into second place in United Counties Division One on Saturdays, while the club’s facilities are used on a Sunday by Peterborough United women’s National League team.

Crowds have been healthy on both days and there should be another big one when runaway leaders Aylestone Park are in town tomorrow. The top two have scored 187 goals between then this season!

Aylestone have won 21 and lost just two of 26 Division One matches in the current campaign and boast an 11-point lead at the top, while Bourne are just two points ahead of third-placed Newark espite a run of just one defeat in 16 games.

Bourne lost narrowly 2-1 at Aylestone in September so will be quietly confident of gaining revenge.

Blackstones are also enjoying an improved season at this level, although one slightly overshadowed by Bourne’s exploits.

Stones are eighth ahead of a trip to Gedling Miners Welfare on Saturday.

Elsewhere Spalding United could clamber back to the top of the Northern Premier Midlands Division table on Saturday.

The Tulips, who are currently third, host mid-table Sutton Coldfield in Saturday (3pm).

Three points would definitely take them past second-placed local rivals Stamford AFC who are without a fixture.

And they could also topple Halesown from the top on goal difference if the leaders went down in a tricky fixture at Cambridge City. Halesowen are three points ahead of Spalding with a slightly better goal difference.

Stamford and Spalding have both seen their last two watches wiped out.

Bottom club Yaxley also didn’t play last weekend, but the Cuckoos are back on their own 3G surface on Saturday when next-to-bottom Daventry are the visitors.

FIXTURESJanuary 28

Northern Premier Midlands Division: Spalding United v Sutton Coldfield, Yaxley v Daventry.

United Counties Premier Divisions: AFC Mansfield v Wisbech Town, Deeping Rangers v Sherwood Colliery, Eastwood v Pinchbeck United, March Town v Bugbrooke St Michael.

United Counties Division One: Bourne Town v Aylestone Park, Gedling Miners Welfare v Blackstones.