Big step into the unknown for all conquering Peterborough Sports

Peterborough Sports manager Jimmy Dean is hoping his side take their stunning pre-season form into the start of the Southern League Central Premier Division season tomorrow (August 10).

t’s the highest level - step three - the city side have ever competed at. They open with two home games at the Bee Arena, against Rushall Olympic on Saturday (3pm) and King’s Langley on Tuesday (August 13, 7.45pm).

Sports certainly head into the matches full of confidence. They won every summer friendly and until last Saturday’s 3-1 success over Cambridge City they’d scored at least four goals in every game.

“It’s the best pre-season I’ve ever been involved in,” Dean stated. “We’ve been scoring goals, we’ve been playing well and the hard work and attitude from the players has been outstanding.

“But pre-seasons can deliver false results and I still feel we have improvements in us, and we will need them because this is a big step up in standard this season.

“I have my own targets for the whole season which I won’t make public as they can you come back to bite you, but initially I want to see us consolidate.

“We certainly have a tough start as in August we face some promotion fancies in King’s Langley. Tamworth and Stourbridge.

“I don’t know a lot about Rushall. It looks like they veer from being ordinary to very good, but it’s a game we will be looking to win regardless.

“We are a confident squad and we are certainly not afraid of what lies ahead. We’re excited more than anything. We’ve achieved some great things in recent seasons and we don’t want the feeling that comes with success to stop.”

Sports ran away with the Central First Division last season and have also won the United Counties Premier Division and Division One title under Dean.

The step four sides in the area, Yaxley. Stamford AFC and Spalding United, all start their league seasons on August 17.