Big New Year’s Day games for promotion-chasing Peterborough Sports and Stamford AFC

Peterborough Sports start 2020 with a key Southern League Premier Division clash against promotion rivals Biggleswade Town at the Bee Arena tomorrow (January 1, 3pm).

Sports dropped from second to fourth after their Boxing day clash at Rushden & Diamonds was postponed, but they are just four points off top spot heading into a new decade.

Biggleswade are eighth, but they are just two points behind Sports in a very congested division.

Yaxley also face Biggleswade opposition in a game between two teams in the bottom half of the Division One Central table.

Stamford AFC could go back to the top of the South East Division of the Northern Premier League with victory over Wisbech Town at the Zeeco Stadium (January 1, 3pm).

The Daniels are two points behind leaders Leek who have an awkward game against Sheffield FC. Wisbech climbed off the bottom of the table with a 3-0 win over Spalding United on Boxing Day. Spalding host Lincoln United tomorrow.

FIXTURES

Wednesday, January 1

SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Premier Division Central: Peterborough Sports v Biggleswade Town.

Division One Central: Biggleswade v Yaxley.

NORTHERN PREMIER LEAGUE

South East Division: Spalding United v Lincoln United, Stamford AFC v Wisbech Town.