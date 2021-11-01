Awaydays again in the FA Trophy for Peterborough Sports and Yaxley
Peterborough Sports and Yaxley have been drawn away to Isthmian League opponents in the first round proper of the FA Trophy.
Yaxley, who knocked out higher-level Lowestoft away from home in the final qualifying round on Saturday (October 30), have the tougher-looking tie. They will travel to Isthmian North Division leaders Canvey Island.
Peterborough Sports have opposition from the same division in Felixstowe & Walton who are currently 13th.
Yaxley won 3-2 at Lowestoft despite conceding an equaliser from the penalty spot five minutes from time after an incident which led to a red card for Tom Waumsley. Andy Furnell’s side went straight down the other end to win the game with a Liam Hook goal.
“It was a strong performance from us,” Furnell said. “We didn’t get a kick for 30 minutes, but once we got a foothold in the game we exploited them really well.
“Obviously I’d rather have had a home draw, but win this one and then we could get drawn against one of the big boys in the next round.”
Sports won 3-2 at Hednesford in their third qualifying round tie on Saturday. They play a level higher than Felixstowe & Walton.
The ties will be played on Saturday, November 13. National League teams enter the competition in the second round.