Former Posh striker Shaquile Coulthirst is now at Peterborough Sports. Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images.

Peterborough Sports have been drawn away to fellow National League North strugglers Oxford City in the second round of the FA Trophy.

The tie will take place on Saturday, November 15. City are currently 22ns in National League North, two places, but just one point above rock bottom Sports who have played two fewer games.

Sports will climb off the bottom of the table if they win at next-to-bottom Southport on Tuesday. This match was originally abandoned late in September because of a waterlogged pitch midway through the second half with the home side 2-1 up.

Sports hope former Peterborough United striker Shaquile Coulthirst will be fit enough to start his first game of the season. He’s appeared as a second-half substitute in recent games.

Barnsley have recalled wing-back Bayley McCann from his loan spell at Sports. He has had limited game time since Brown took charge at the city club.

There is also a big game for March Town in United Counties Premier Division South tomorrow. The third-placed Hares host fifth-placed Histon.

Yaxley are in Hunts Senior Cup action at Eaton Socon.