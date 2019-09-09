Away ties for Peterborough Sports and Deeping Rangers if they win their Tuesday replays, humdinger of a home tie for Stamford AFC

Have your say

Peterborough Sports will travel to Bishop’s Stortford in the second qualifying round of the FA Cup if they win their first qualifying round replay at the Bee Arena tomorrow (September 10, 7.45pm).

Stortford play in the Isthmian League Premier Division - the same level as Sports and East Thurrock who play a replay tomorrow after a 1-1 draw on Saturday.

Stamford have a humdinger of a tie against Boston United at the Zeeco Stadium, while Deeping Rangers will visit Hendon if they win at AFC Sudbury in their first qualifying round replay tomorrow.

Hendon play in the Southern League Premier Division South, two divisions higher than Deeping.

The second qualifying round ties are scheduled for Saturday, September 21.