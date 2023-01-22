Lewis Darlington. Photo: Joe Dent.

Striker Lewis Darlington has signed for Corby Town on a 28-day loan and was set to be involved in their Northern Premier Midlands Division matchday squad against Spalding United at Steel Park on Saturday afternoon, but the fixture was postponed.

Goalkeeper Matthew Laycock, who has featured regularly for both the under 18s and under 21s so far this season, has also joined local non-league side Yaxley FC on loan. His potential debut at Northern Premier Midlands Division level was also postponed yesterday.

There are several other Posh youngsters currently performing well in loan spells away from London Road.

Forward Andrew Oluwabori has extended his loan deal with National League Yeovil Town until the end of the season . Oluwabori has made seven appearances for The Glovers so far and netted his first goal for the club on Saturday in their defeat to Bromley.

Charlie O’Connell has enjoyed a good start to life in the National League since joining Woking United on a short-term loan deal at the beginning of December. The defender has featured in the last six games for the Cards, helping them rise to third in the table.

Left-back Aaron Powell joined National League South side Welling United on an initial one-month loan in December and has featured in their last four games, playing a full 90 minutes on all four occasions.

Centre-back Ashton Fox rejoined Dereham Town on a short loan over the festive period and got off to the perfect start for The Magpies, scoring their sixth goal in a 6-2 victory over Yaxley FC on Boxing Day. He also netted the second goal in the 2-1 victory over Cambridge City.

Kellan Hickinson secured a two-month loan deal at Southern League Premier Division Central side, St Ives Town, making his debut earlier this month in a 2-0 victory over Mickleover Sports.

