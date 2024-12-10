Michael Gash scored for Peterborough Sports at Southport in an FA Trophy defeat. Photo David Lowndes.

​Peterborough Sports suffered an agonising exit from the FA Trophy at the hands of National League North rivals Southport on Tuesday night.

​The city side looked set to book a fourth round tie at National League side Southend United when protecting a 15th minute goal from MIchael Gash all the way to added time at the end of the game.

In truth the hosts rarely threatened an equaliser until tired legs after the a long Tuesday trek to the North West began to affect Sports.

Southport equalised through one substitute in Jack Stafford on 90 minutes and three minutes later another substitute Jamie Proctor, a well-travelled former Football League player who has played for Preston, Bolton and Bradford City among others, found a winning goal just as the tie looked set to be decided in a penalty shootout.

It was tough on Sports, who enjoyed a club record run to the quarter-finals last season, as they had defended comfortably at the Big Help Stadium after taking the lead with a header from a corner from joint player-manager Gash.

Sports hadn’t lost in five previous meetings with Southport, including a 2-1 win at the same venue earlier this season.

This was a first defeat in eight competitive matches for the city side against a Southport team who included former Posh players Danny Lloyd and Nat Knight-Percival in their matchday squad.

Sports are back in National League North action against Warrington at PIMS Park on Saturday (3pm kick off).

Sports are 16th after the midweek matches, five places and six points above the relegation zone, while Warrington are 19th after a 1-0 loss at home to league leaders Curzon Ashton on Tuesday.