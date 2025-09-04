A penalty hat-trick helps FC Peterborough to the top of the league, Whittlesey win, weekend fixtures including Women's FA Cup

Vitor Vaz (green) in action for FC Peterborough.

Vitor Baz converted a hat-trick of penalties as FC Peterborough stormed to the top of Thurlow Nunn Division One North on Wednesday night.

Momodou Janneh and David Yisah also netted as the city side won 5-0 at Holbeach United. It was a first home defeat of the season for ‘The Tigers,’ who are now in the bottom 3 after 6 defeats in 8 games.

FC Peterborough have won 6 of their 7 league games in an unbeaten start to the season and lead Framlingham by a point. It’s a tough game for the leaders on Saturday when another unbeaten side, King’s Park Rangers, visit the Millfield Autoparts Stadium on Chestnut Avenue (3pm kick-off).

Whittlesey Athletic also enjoyed a midweek success as they saw off FC Parson Drove 3-1 at home with goals from Isaac Jobling, Lee Briggs and Jack Carter. Jack Kent replied for Drove. Whittlesey are 11th, two place behind Drove.

Bourne Town are back in FA competition action on Saturday when they host fellow Northern Premier Midlands Division side AFC Rushden & Diamonds in the first qualifying round of the FA Trophy at the Abbey Lawn (3pm).

Spalding United seek a 4th straight success at Southern Premier Division Central level – all of them away from home – at Stratford Town on Saturday, while bottom club Stamford AFC seek a first win at home to Bury Town.

Spalding, who are 5th, are also in action at third-placed Kettering Town on Tuesday (September 9) when Stamford host Redditch United (7.45pm).

It’s United Counties League Cup action for local United Counties League side.

A preview of Peterborough Sports v AFC Fylde in National League North will appear on Friday.

SELECTED SATURDAY FIXTURES

FA Trophy first qualifying round: Bourne Town v AFC Rushden & Diamonds.

National League North: Peterborough Sports v AFC Fylde.

Southern League Premier Division Central: Stamford AFC v Bury Town, Stratford Town v Spalding United

United Counties League Cup: Dronfield v Blackstones, March Town v Rainworth MW, Retford United v Deeping Rangers, Wisbech Town v Newark Town.

Thurlow Nunn Division One North: FC Peterborough v King Park Rangers, Whittlesey v Halesworth Town.

Netherton United Women’s first competitive match of the season is an FA Cup first qualifying round tie at Newark on Sunday. City rivals Stanground Cardea Sports are also in FA Cup action at Sleaford Town, while new club Spalding United host Crick Athletic.