A 'gut-wrenching' defeat, but Peterborough Sports are confident their form will improve soon

Joint-manager Michael Gash is convinced Peterborough Sports will turn their form around, but he won’t be abandoning his principles to make it happen.

The city side are propping up the National League North table after picking up just one point from their opening 5 games. It was a bad bank holiday weekend for the club who lost 3-1 at Scarborough Athletic and 1-0 at home to Worksop Town in the space of 3 days. Worksop scored their goal in the 92nd minute.

Gash admits everything appears to be going against his team right now. Key man Dan Jarvis is the latest injury casualty after suffering a possible broken bone in his foot at Scarborough. He is seeing a specialist this week, but a lengthy spell on the sidelines appears inevitable.

But the Sports management team of Gash and Luke Steele retain huge belief, in their own skills and in the ability of the squad to start winning games in a tough division.

Grumbles have been heard at games and seen on social media, but they will ignored as the managers focus on stopping the rot. Sports have two away games coming up at Marine on Saturday and then at AFC Telford on Tuesday, September 2.

"Luke and I are strong-willed individuals who who will stay focussed on our jobs,” Gash said. “We believe in ourselves and we believe in our squad. That’s why we brought the players here. Some hadn’t played at this level before so they might take time to get going, but we have also suffered some horrible luck with injuries.

"We won’t be sacrificing our principles, but we are not stupid as we know we are in a results business. We believe in the way we want to play and we have been in every game we have played this season, but everything seems to be going against us.

"We were excellent in the first 15 minutes against Worksop. The game-plan worked and we came close to scoring on a couple of occasions through Mark Jones. It was great to have Mark back and he was superb. On other day his efforts on goal would have gone in and taking the lead would make so much if a difference to us.

"We did have to weather a bit of a storm, but we got through it and the team looked pretty solid for the entire match. We would have been disappointed to only draw the gane, so to lose it in the manner we did was gut-wrenching.

"If we can strengthen the squad we will, but it’s hard. Players aren’t just sitting around waiting to get picked up, it all takes time. For now we are focussed on preparing for a tough game at Marine.”