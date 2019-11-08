A daunting task for Peterborough Northern Star as perfect leaders visit the Branch Bros Stadium

Have your say

Peterborough Northern Star have the daunting task of trying to stop runaway United Counties Premier Division leaders Shepshed Dynamo at the Branch Bros Stadium tomorrow (November 9, 3pm).

Dynamo have won all 11 league games so far this season and lead the division by 10 points.

Star were beaten 4-0 at Holbeach United last weekend with the Tigers moving up to third place as a result.

Deeping, who are second, are at Rothwell Corinthians on Saturday.

Holbeach are at Lutterworth Town.

FIXTURES

Saturday, November 9

FA TROPHY

Second qualifying round: Peterborough Sports v Whitby Town.

NORTHERN PREMIER LEAGUE

South East Division: Newcasatle Town v Spalding Utd, Stamford AFC v Chasetown, Wisbech Town v Belper.

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Lutterworth Town v Holbeach, Peterborough Northern Star v Shepshed Dynamo, Pinchbeck v Oadby, Rothwell v Deeping.

Division One: Blackstones v Long Buckby, Bourne v Bugbrooke St Michael, Whittlesey v Raunds.

EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One North: Felixstowe & Walton v March.