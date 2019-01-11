9 intriguing statistics that has helped shape the League One season so far
We've just past the halfway point in the 2018/19 League One campaign - where the league table is really beginning to take shape.
From standout managers, clubs and players, the second half of the season is set up to be an entertaining one to say the least. And to show you just how intriguing England's third-tier has been so far, Bwin have provided us with 9 statistics that we can almost guarantee you didn't know. Scroll and click through the pages to see what they are:
1. That's why Portsmouth are top!
Pompey have spent more time winning this season than any side in League One Portsmouth have been leading for 16 hours and 59 minutes (42%) this season