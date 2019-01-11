We've just past the halfway pointin the 2018/19 League One campaign - where the league table is really beginning to take shape.

9 intriguing statistics that has helped shape the League One season so far

From standout managers, clubs and players, the second half of the season is set up to be an entertaining one to say the least. And to show you just how intriguing England's third-tier has been so far, Bwin have provided us with 9 statistics that we can almost guarantee you didn't know. Scroll and click through the pages to see what they are:

Pompey have spent more time winning this season than any side in League One Portsmouth have been leading for 16 hours and 59 minutes (42%) this season

1. That's why Portsmouth are top!

Argyle have spent less time winning this season than any side inLeague One -Plymouth have been leading for just 5 hours and 52 minutes (14%) this season

2. Plymouth sit 23rd

The Black Cats have won more points from losing positions than any side in League One Sunderland have won 17 points from the 11 games they'vegone behind in this season.

3. Sunderland have only lost twice so far

The Bantams are yet to pick up a single point from losing positions in League One the club has recovered 0 points from 15 matches they were losing.

4. Bradford had a bad start to the season

