21 great pictures from Peterborough's junior football scene - including teams from Netherton United, Hampton Robins, Werrington, Holbeach and Wittering Harriers

Our latest retro gallery brings you these pictures of youngsters enjoying playing in Peterborough’s junior football league.

By Stephen Thirkill
2 minutes ago

If you – or anyone you know – has ever played for Netherton United, Hampton Robins, Werrington v Holbeach, Northborough Amber, Park Farm Pumas Blue or Wittering Harriers then you might be able to spot a familiar face.

We’ve also got pictures of cup final joy for Malborne Rangers Glinton, Netherton United Youths and Netherton Wagtails.

If you have any junior football pics you would like to share then email them to [email protected]

1. Netherton United U18's

Netherton United U18's football team (back) Simon Roberts, Hayden Armiger, Cameron Hodnett, Finlay Henderson, Bartosz Berezowski, Harvey Henderson, Leo Brando, Jakob Nowicki, Dave Henderson. (front) Ashton Lawrence, Hashim Hussain, Junior Augusto, Livvi Slaunapizlo, Viliam Radic, Danyaal Younis, Levi Catt

Photo: David Lowndes

2. Feeder Soccer U13's junior football team

Feeder Soccer U13's junior football team

Photo: David Lowndes

3. Hampton Robins U13's junior football team

Members of the Hampton Robins U13's junior football team pose for a team picture.

Photo: David Lowndes

4. U14's Junior Alliance final

U14's Junior Alliance football final action from Werrington v Holbeach at Stonald Road

Photo: David Lowndes

