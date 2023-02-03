21 great pictures from Peterborough's junior football scene - including teams from Netherton United, Hampton Robins, Werrington, Holbeach and Wittering Harriers
Our latest retro gallery brings you these pictures of youngsters enjoying playing in Peterborough’s junior football league.
If you – or anyone you know – has ever played for Netherton United, Hampton Robins, Werrington v Holbeach, Northborough Amber, Park Farm Pumas Blue or Wittering Harriers then you might be able to spot a familiar face.
We’ve also got pictures of cup final joy for Malborne Rangers Glinton, Netherton United Youths and Netherton Wagtails.
If you have any junior football pics you would like to share then email them to [email protected]
Page 1 of 6