Five Peterborough rugby players picked for England

Five Peterborough rugby players have been selected to play for their country.

The five - two from the Peterborough Touch Rugby Club and three city-based players from the Cambridge club - have been named in England teams to take part in the 2019 Junior Touch Championships to be held in France in August.

Sebastian Trigo-De Castro.

Peterborough pair Mia Watts and Sebastian Trigo-De Castro have been selected for the Mixed 15s team, Whittlesey brothers Sam and Harry Missin are in the Mixed 18s squad while Peterborough-based Ben Dobson has been picked for the Boys 18s team.

The Missin brothers, who also play contact rugby for Borough, and Dobson used to play for the Peterborough club but moved to Cambridge to play at a higher level.

This year’s tournament will see 27 teams from 10 nations head to Marcoussis, the home of French rugby located just to the south of Paris, for three days of action between Friday August 16 and Sunday August 18.

The England players were chosen after winter training camps, with a three further camps – including a residential in Nottingham – to come between now and the tournament itself.

Mia Watts.

In all 20 clubs are represented by the 64 players from as far afield as Manchester and Canterbury, reflecting the great work to develop youth Touch across the country.

THE ENGLAND TEAMS

Mixed 15s

Sam Clacher (Wolves), Harrison Cross (Wolves), Georgie Mascarenhas (Crewe and Nantwich), Daniel McLaughlin (Cheltenham), Iszak Moy (Nottingham), William Murphy (Cambridge), Flori Nasir (Canterbury), Max Penniceard (Wolves), Ellis Povey (Orrell St James), Abigail Pritchard (Canterbury), Rory Rees, Alice Summers (Canterbury), Joseph Thompson (Lincoln), Sebastian Trigo-De Castro (Peterborough), Mia Watts (Peterborough), Olivia Walker (Wolves)

Ben Dobson.

Non-Travelling Reserves – Liberty Ashdown, India Halsall (O2 – Orrell), Connor Hughes (Canterbury), Sean Tyrrell (Cambridge), Jessica Wright (Crewe and Nantwich)

Girls 18s

Freya Aucken (O2 – London Scottish Red Lions), Anna Crossley (Chester Cheetahs), Thea Dawson (Cambridge), Alana Gauntlett (Crewe and Nantwich), Megan Green (Cambridge), Isobel Hobson (Nottingham), Hannah McLaughlin, Lucy Norburn (Cambridge), Emma Oliver (Nottingham), Daisy Pank, Amelia Paton (Crewe and Nantwich), Isobel Penniceard (Wolves), Emily Simon (Nottingham), Phoebe Simon (Nottingham), Izzy Thesiger (Galaxy London), Lydia Ticehurst (Canterbury)

Non-Travelling Reserves – Hennessey Vine, Ellie Lewis

Boys 18s

James Anderson (Manchester Chargers), Benjamin Dobson (Cambridge), Henry Hardman (O2 – London Scottish Red Lions), Jack Hawken (Havering and Essex), Josh Henderson (Thames Valley Vikings), Cameron Keable (Northampton COYS), Tom Lawton-Davies (Thames Valley Vikings), Ben Le Noury (Nottingham), Angus Lister (Canterbury), Max Loveridge (Nottingham), Matthew Maynard (Cambridge), Evan Michaels (CSSC), Eliot Nye (Canterbury), Thomas Pollard (Nottingham), Christian Scott (Thames Valley Vikings), Jez Traynor

Non-Travelling Reserves – Cai Andrew (Thames Valley Vikings), Jake Morris (Chester Cheetahs), Hamish Waine

Mixed 18s

Richard Barningham (Crewe and Nantwich), Oliver Brassington (Nottingham), May Burke (Warwick), Keir Clark (Bristol Fijians), Ben Grinter (Chester Cheetahs), Will Heath (Northampton COYS), Bex Holmes (Crewe and Nantwich), Sophie Lloyd (Nottingham), Ella Loveridge (Nottingham), Harry Missin (Cambridge), Sam Missin (Cambridge), Lucy Morriss (Crewe and Nantwich), Bradley Murphy (Cambridge), Tom Penniceard (Wolves), Edward Pizzey (Nottingham), Megan Begum Richards

Non-Travelling Reserves – Samuel Massie (O2 – Didcot), Anna Reeves (Percy Park), Daniel Ticehurst (Canterbury)

PARTICIPATING TEAMS

Mixed 15s

Czech Republic, England, France, Ireland, Middle East, Scotland, Switzerland, Wales

Girls 18s

England, France, Ireland, Middle East, Scotland, USA, Wales

Boys 18s

England, Scotland, USA, Wales

Mixed 18s

Czech Republic, England, Europe Select, France, Ireland, Middle East, Scotland, Wales