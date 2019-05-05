England star overshadowed by journeyman as Peterborough Town go top, Bourne are off the mark

Peterborough Town rocked up for their Northants Premier Division game at Oundle Town with England Lion and Notts fast bowler Zak Chappell in their line-up yesterday (May 4).

But he was completely overshadowed by journeyman seamer Mark Edwards who bagged 6-40 as Town moved to the top of the fledgling table with an 87-run win. Chappell rfeturned figures of 1-68 from 10 overs as Oundle were dismissed for 167.

Earlier Josh Smith (63) continued a fine start to his Town career adding 125 with emergency opener Chris Milner for the first wicket. Milner (57) registered his third half century in three games, Chappell smacked 50 from 44 balls and there was a late flurry from Alex Mitchell (37 from 31 balls) as Town reached 254-6 in their 50 overs.

It was over as a contest early as Edwards and co reduced Oundle to 62-7 before a fine late innings from Harrison Craig (69 at number nine) pushed the home side up to 167.

Bourne are off the mark in the Lincs Premier Division after a 10-run win in a rain-affected game over Scunthorpe at the Abbey Lawns. Captain Pete Morgan (56) and Colin Cheer (4-51) were Bourne’s star men.

RESULTS

Saturday, May 4

OUNDLE lost to PETERBOROUGH TOWN by 87 runs

Peterborough 254-6 (Josh Smith 63, C. Milner 57, Z. Chappell 50, C. Craig 2-19, B. Graves 2-57, H. Craig 2-76).

Oundle 167 (H. Craig 69, B. Graves 31, L. Fresen 28, M. Edwards 6-40).

LINCS PREMIER DIVISION

BOSTON v MARKET DEEPING abandoned

Boston 12-0 (3.1 overs).

BOURNE beat SCUNTHORPE by 10 runs (revised target)

Bourne 169 (P, Morgan 56, S. Crossley 23, S. Evison 22).

Scunthorpe 143 (C. Cheer 4-51, B. Stroud 2-19, D. Bandaranaike 2-27, M. Kidd 2-29).